Marjorie Taylor Greene’s calls for payback reveal just how far Trump’s allies will go

During the Conservative Political Action Conference in March, former President Donald Trump bellowed: “I am your warrior, I am your justice … I am your retribution,” to an uber MAGA crowd. It was as if Trump knew then that his legal woes were catching up to him and he was asking the audience to fight for me, defend me and avenge me.
Since then, Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to an adult film actor, in an effort to conceal his conduct from voters ahead of the election. And his supporters have gone into overdrive.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican, was out front and center with an absurd threat she posted on X: “NO Federal funding to New York!” and “New York needs to drop their conviction of Pres Trump!” Needless to say, this will never happen. Perhaps Greene was trying to make up with Trump after losing her fight to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, but her calls for retribution after Trump’s guilty verdict mark a bizarre, and prominent, trend among ardent pro-Trump lawmakers who are positioning his guilty verdict in a court of law as a vendetta of sorts, which deserves payback.
As a result, we’re witnessing the rise of a cottage industry of Trump vengeance of sorts. We have those like former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who is preparing to (finally) serve a four-month jail sentence for two counts of contempt of Congress. In a recent interview with Axios, Bannon, when speaking of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who successfully prosecuted Trump, said, “Of course [Bragg] should be — and will be — jailed.” The article also highlights several ways Trump backers believe that Trump could use the DOJ to seek retribution against Bragg, should Trump be elected president again.
The legal soundness of this all is shaky at best. And yet, when it comes to defending Trump, congressional Republicans are willing to undermine the pillars of democracy, something we’ve seen firsthand.
After the Trump verdict, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement: “It is fundamental to our American system of justice that the government prosecutes cases because of alleged criminal conduct regardless of who the defendant happens to be. In this case the opposite has happened.”
It appears that Collins, who was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on his second impeachment, is trying to find a way to escape the wrath of Trump should he be elected, but it’s likely she will receive no quarter from him. Which is why her actions are so troubling; even though we have proof of where she stands on Trump, she is hedging her bets on our judicial system rather than standing up to him.