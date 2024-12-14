Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump lawyers fight to overturn jury’s finding that he sexually abused, defamed E. Jean Carroll September 6, 2024 / 09:48

ABC to give $15 million to Trump presidential library to settle defamation suit

The network also agreed to issue a public apology over anchor George Stephanopoulos’ on-air remarks and pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s lawyers.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post