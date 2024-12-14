ABC to give $15 million to Trump presidential library to settle defamation suit

ABC has agreed to contribute $15 million to Donald Trump’s future presidential library and to issue a public apology as part of a settlement in the defamation lawsuit brought by the president-elect over anchor George Stephanopoulos’ on-air remarks about the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit.

In a settlement agreement released Saturday, the network agreed to include a note on its website expressing regret over Stephanopoulos’ use of the term “rape” in a March 10 segment in which he described the verdict in Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Trump. The network and ABC News will also transfer $15 million toward a “Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff” and will pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s lawyers.

In May 2023, a jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Trump has denied all wrongdoing against Carroll. Earlier this year, Stephanopoulos repeatedly stated on air that Trump was “found liable for rape,” resulting in the defamation lawsuit from Trump. (Read my colleague Jordan Rubin’s explanation for why a federal judge declined to dismiss the suit in July.)

The settlement between ABC and Trump means that neither Stephanopoulos nor the president-elect will have to sit for an in-person deposition next week, as ordered.

“We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing,” ABC News said in a statement.