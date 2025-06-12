DeSantis and Abbott lob threats at protesters ahead of ‘No Kings’ demonstrations

Republican governors are lobbing threats and prepping militaristic displays of power ahead of the “No Kings” demonstrations planned for Saturday.

President Donald Trump has vowed to bring “very heavy force” against people who protest his authoritarian-styled military parade that day, and it seems to have prompted conservative leaders to adopt similar rhetoric.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has already vowed to deploy the National Guard, and he told protesters who “cross the line” to beware.

“FAFO,” he wrote on X, using the acronym for “f— around and find out.”

Between the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, more than a dozen protesters were arrested in Austin.



Peaceful protesting is legal.



But once you cross the line, you will be arrested.



FAFO. @TxDPS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 10, 2025

In a follow-up post, he said the National Guard will be deployed across the state to maintain “peace and order.”

An editorial from the Houston Chronicle, the paper of record in Texas’ largest city, denounced Abbott’s rhetoric as unwarranted tough-guy talk, given what demonstrations have actually looked like in the state:

That seems like an overreaction. Yes, it’s true that small protests have sprung up across Texas, inspired by the Los Angeles demonstrations that started Friday. One protester was arrested in Dallas, and a handful in Austin. And the No Kings protests planned for Saturday, which have been in the works for weeks, are likely to be much larger.

But there was no serious indication Tuesday that Texas was on the verge of exploding. No burning cars. No looting. No mayors imposing curfews.