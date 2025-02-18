A (nearly) complete list of Trump’s actions in his fourth week in office

President Donald Trump’s fourth week in office continued his pursuit of the goals that he set during his first three weeks, but with more detail.

The president pressed ahead with plans to fire thousands of federal workers, levy tariffs on foreign goods and rewire the court system.

Here’s a mostly complete look at what the Trump administration has done over the last seven days:

• Saw seven federal prosecutors resign rather than file a motion to dismiss criminal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

• Boasted in a joint Fox News interview that Adams is essentially beholden to the Trump administration on immigration issues.

• Clawed back $80 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to New York City for sheltering migrants.

• Announced reciprocal tariffs on foreign countries that will be based on various taxes and subsidies.

• Failed to comply with a court order to unfreeze billions of dollars in federal grants, according to a judge.

• Ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying the U.S. will no longer prioritize European security.

• Signaled support for far-right parties in Europe in a speech by the vice president at the Munich Security Conference.

• Began firing thousands of federal workers at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies.

• Received 75,000 acceptances of a deferred “buyout” program for federal workers that is on uncertain legal ground.

• Was sued by eight inspectors general who say they were fired unlawfully and are seeking to be reinstated.

• Quickly tried to rehire workers who oversee the safety of the country’s nuclear weapons after firing them en masse.

• Fired a USAID inspector general after he released a report detailing the negative effects of the agency’s downsizing.

• Said it was “unrealistic” to think Russia wouldn’t keep portions of Ukraine it has taken by force, undercutting peace negotiations.

• Watched as Elon Musk answered questions in the Oval Office on his DOGE efforts to take control of federal agencies.

• Claimed that Musk is not actually in charge of the U.S. DOGE Service in a court filing.

• Attempted to give DOGE workers access to private data at the Social Security Administration, leading the top official to step down.

• Edited a document that said the federal government might buy $400 million worth of armored Teslas after a news report.

• Barred The Associated Press from attending a White House function for its policy of using the name “the Gulf of Mexico.”

• Urged student athletic associations to strip trans girls and women of any records, titles, awards or recognitions.

• Was sued by immigrant rights and legal aid groups seeking access to dozens of migrants who are being held at Guantánamo Bay.

• Began deporting undocumented immigrants from Africa and Asia to Panama, according to reports.

• Threatened to withhold federal money from K-12 schools and colleges if they don’t end diversity initiatives in two weeks.

• Ended a federal effort to move away from plastic straws and ordered the government to stop buying paper straws.

• Named Trump chairman of the Kennedy Center after purging President Joe Biden’s appointees.

• Floated a plan to impeach judges who ruled against the Trump administration this year.

• Floated a plan to “fire” the “worst 1% of appointed judges” each year, in defiance of constitutional protections for the judiciary.

• Claimed without evidence that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris may not have received 75 million votes.

• Questioned whether Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell actually had childhood polio after he voted against Trump nominees.

• Hung Trump’s mug shot from his Georgia election interference case just outside the Oval Office.

• Posted on social media an image of Napoleon and a quote, “He who saves his country violates no law.”

• Criticized Pope Francis after he told U.S. bishops to consider mass deportations a “violation of the dignity” of immigrants.