Harmeet Dhillon melts down online, calls critics ‘hoes’

The head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division had a public meltdown on Sunday while facing right-wing criticism for apparently failing to meet the MAGA movement’s expectations.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, has effectively perverted the DOJ’s civil rights unit into a tool that the Trump administration can use to undermine some Americans’ civil rights. And yet, the MAGA horde still isn’t fully satisfied.

Much like other officials in Trump’s second term — including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel — Dhillon has faced backlash from some conservatives for failing to meet their expectations that she quickly bring charges against people who investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection and President Trump’s role in it.

Her anger boiled over Sunday night in a crass series of posts on X that saw her labeling conservative influencers critical of her as “hoes.”

"'Conservative' influencers, if you think you are 'keeping the pressure on' or 'winning' by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump's hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT," she posted. "You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!" "Conservative" influencers, if you think you are "keeping the pressure on" or "winning" by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump's hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT. You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 29, 2025 Dhillon seems to think people chasing clout on social media is unbecoming, which one might say is a rather rich insult coming from a sitting government official who earlier this month pleaded for help with boosting her follower count on X. Nonetheless, she is getting a lesson in the problems with massaging MAGA world's vengeful id. Back in 2023, I wrote about Dhillon sitting for an interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in which they both pushed for Republicans to launch a "new era of conservative lawfare." In other words, she stoked MAGA world's hunger to persecute liberals. Now it seems she's finding it quite difficult to deliver what was promised — and she's lashing out. Ja'han Jones Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.