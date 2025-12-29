Harmeet Dhillon melts down online, calls critics ‘hoes’

The head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division had a public meltdown on Sunday while facing right-wing criticism for apparently failing to meet the MAGA movement’s expectations.
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, has effectively perverted the DOJ’s civil rights unit into a tool that the Trump administration can use to undermine some Americans’ civil rights. And yet, the MAGA horde still isn’t fully satisfied.
Much like other officials in Trump’s second term — including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel — Dhillon has faced backlash from some conservatives for failing to meet their expectations that she quickly bring charges against people who investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection and President Trump’s role in it.
Her anger boiled over Sunday night in a crass series of posts on X that saw her labeling conservative influencers critical of her as “hoes.”
“‘Conservative’ influencers, if you think you are ‘keeping the pressure on’ or ‘winning’ by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT,” she posted. “You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!”