Trump announces his pick for deputy Middle East envoy — and scolds her in the same breath

President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of his deputy Middle East envoy in a statement on Friday that didn’t exactly convey confidence in his pick.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that he has chosen Morgan Ortagus as deputy special presidential envoy for Middle East peace. Ortagus has a background in foreign policy and diplomacy, and she is a former Fox News contributor. But in his announcement, Trump appeared to express little faith in her ability to perform in the role, and even chastised her for going against him without offering details.

“Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson,” he wrote. “These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens.”

It’s not clear what Trump’s exact gripes with Ortagus are. She was a vocal Trump critic during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, but then became a fierce supporter after he secured the GOP nomination. She went on to serve as State Department spokesperson for three years during his first term.

Trump also wrote that Ortagus will “hopefully” be an asset to Steven Witkoff, his Middle East envoy.

“I expect great results, and soon!” he added.

The president-elect’s statement about Ortagus is unlike his other recent personnel announcements. Yet her appointment to the position is in stark contrast with some of Trump’s other administration picks who have little to no experience related to the role they have been asked to serve in. Witkoff himself is a billionaire real estate executive with no diplomatic experience.

Ortagus made no mention of Trump’s dig in her statement about her appointment, saying simply that she was “honored” by the opportunity to “represent my country and the Trump Administration in a crucial diplomatic role.”