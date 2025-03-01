Documents seized in FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago returned to Trump, White House says

The FBI has returned records that its agents seized during a search of Mar-a-Lago in 2022, the White House said Friday, without clarifying whether classified documents were included in the boxes that were turned over.

“We are taking possession of the boxes today and loading them onto Air Force One,” said White House communications director Steven Cheung in a statement, falsely calling the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida property “unlawful and illegal.”

Alina Habba, who now serves as counselor to the president, told reporters on Friday that the documents were going “back to where they belong” in Florida. When asked what the boxes contained, she said, “These are President Trump’s things. These are his items, and they needed to be returned to him.”

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. Officials took 33 boxes of files from the property that day, despite Trump having claimed that he had turned over all classified documents.

