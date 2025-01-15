Pam Bondi can’t be trusted with the power of the Justice Department

This time, Donald Trump is determined to get exactly what he wants at the Justice Department: a compliant attorney general and total control.
On Wednesday, the Senate will consider the president-elect’s request to install Pam Bondi — a MAGA enthusiast and election denier — to serve as attorney general. Bondi is wholly unqualified for the role.
Granted, she might appear qualified on paper. She spent nearly two decades as a state prosecutor and was elected twice as the attorney general in Florida. She became the first woman in the role. Even some Democrats, including former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, whom I respect, speak highly of her.
But serving as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer requires independence and sound judgment and the ability to accept court rulings even when you disagree with them. On these counts, Bondi fails — miserably.
That’s precisely why the president-elect picked her. Trump is determined to avoid the setbacks of his first term, when his attorneys general defied him by siding with facts and respecting institutional norms when it mattered most to Trump that they do the opposite. In 2020, William Barr — despite his controversial tenure — ultimately refused to back Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. Before him, Jeff Sessions had recused himself from overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, an appropriate and necessary decision given his prior conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
Trump was livid, once telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” that appointing Sessions was his “biggest mistake.” “Gutless pig” and “coward” are how Trump, after he was out of the White House, described Barr.
Enter Bondi, whose absolute fealty to Trump is clear: She stridently represented Trump during his first impeachment trial; she knowingly asserted Trump’s false claims that Joe Biden, as vice president, used his position to benefit his son’s business associates; and, instead of letting the justice system work its will, she traveled to New York and fervently criticized the prosecutor and the judge overseeing Trump’s criminal trial there.
But it was her involvement in Trump’s big lie that solidified her place in Trump’s orbit and makes her nomination especially troubling.
In late 2020, Bondi traveled to Pennsylvania to baselessly allege “mass cheating,” and she spoke falsely of fabricated ballots. To this day, she hasn’t disavowed her actions or her comments, which had real repercussions:
“Pennsylvania officials from both parties say there were consequences to her actions, arguing that Bondi spread misinformation that helped wreak long-lasting damage to the electoral system,” The Washington Post observed.
Barr was even more blunt in his memoir: “The President and his legal team were peddling the narrative of widespread fraud and a stolen election. The available facts did not substantiate those claims, but the peddlers didn’t feel bound to any objective reality; what counted, to them, was whatever Trump wanted to hear.”