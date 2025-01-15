Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pam Bondi can’t be trusted with the power of the Justice Department

Serving as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer requires independence and sound judgment and the ability to accept court rulings even when you disagree with them.

Rachel Maddow on Pam Bondi: Five things to know about Trump’s (second) pick for attorney general January 10, 2025 / 20:58
By  Anthony Coley

Anthony Coley

Anthony Coley is a legal analyst for NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. He was director of the Justice Department’s office of public affairs from February 2021 until January 2023.