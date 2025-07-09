Opinion

Top Stories

‘A bunch of cranks’: RFK Jr. stacks CDC Vaccine Advisory panel with anti-vaxxers and conspiracists June 29, 2025 / 12:10

Lawsuit alleges RFK Jr. requires vaccine panel members to be Republicans or independents

The complaint, filed by a coalition of medical professional groups, also said candidates would not be allowed to join if they previously criticized Trump.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post