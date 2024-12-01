Trump’s Truth Social tariffs pledge is a teachable moment for America

President-elect Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts about tariffs are the talk of the town this Thanksgiving, sparking a new wave of condemnation, confusion and international concern. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States,” Trump posted on the Monday evening of a holiday week.
You can say this for the man — he is consistent.
Indeed, Trump consistently talks a big game about all his plans and schemes. But just because he says something on social media doesn’t mean he will follow through. We know this. Or we should know this. Now let’s act like it.
On tariffs, Trump’s actions will ultimately depend on the opinions of a few key business allies and how the markets respond. And the markets, in this case, did react. The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Mexican peso, with the Canadian dollar weakening slightly before stabilizing. But analysts have learned a few things since Trump was in office the first time. As this roundup of international financial analysts shows, many wary (and weary) experts are taking these pronouncements with a grain of salt.
“This is how he gets stuff done, isn’t it? He throws stuff around, mentions various numbers, markets react and maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t,” noted Robert Carnell, an economist based in Singapore.
Carnell’s words are an important reminder: We have all seen this show before. In 2019, Trump threatened Mexico with a 5% tariff, “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP.” A week later a deal was reached with Mexico to take increased steps to reduce illegal immigration along the U.S. border.
That 2019 thread (posted on what was then called Twitter) was likely a trial balloon and negotiation tactic. And Trump would love nothing more than for Mexico to respond to his 2024 tariff post with a new, more stringent border policing policy.
Such an outcome would be a win-win for Trump, who has focused on tariffs and mass deportations as his early priorities. But just like starting a trade war, deporting millions of people could prove both challenging and politically damaging.