The $400M jet is the tip of the iceberg. Gulf property deals could make Trump millions.

This is an adapted excerpt from the May 13 episode of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”

By now, you’ve probably heard about the big headline out of Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East: The $400 million luxury plane he’s set to receive as a gift from the nation of Qatar. Trump says he wants the plane to become the new Air Force One, but only for the duration of his presidency, after which ownership of the plane would be transferred to Trump’s presidential library.

The whole thing is super shady, and even a lot of conservatives don’t want the president to accept this plane. But Trump says it’s just too good a deal to pass up. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the new plane a “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE,” which is definitely not true.

As Politico reports:

[A] private contractor would have to rip it apart to turn the jet into a flying White House for the president with secure communications and classified upgrades, according to former Air Force officials and lawmakers, an expensive and complicated prospect that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars … Add to that the significant cost of sweeping the aircraft for software modifications or embedded foreign tech.

Trump’s free-of-charge gift looks a lot more expensive when you factor in all that. It’s also worth mentioning that the U.S. government is already spending billions of dollars on two new Air Force One planes made by Boeing.

But Trump doesn’t care about these costs for the American taxpayer. All he cares about is his new palace in the sky and big checks for his billionaire buddies, who lined up to shake hands with the president and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a business forum in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

That’s what the billionaires are getting out of this trip. The question is: What are the American people getting out of it?

Because if this trip won’t actually create a million American jobs, if the $400 million plane would actually cost taxpayers millions, if all of Trump’s stated reasons for making this his first big trip abroad don’t stand up to even the slightest bit of scrutiny, then why is the president really there?

Well, for the same reason all those billionaires are there: lots and lots of money. No, not for American companies, not for the American taxpayer, but for Trump and his family directly.

Remember how universally Trump was shunned after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol? Banks cut ties with him. Social media companies kicked him off their platforms. Dozens of other companies also actively distanced themselves from Trump and his election denialism.

But there was one type of company that shunned Trump in a way that really stung him. The Professional Golfers’ Association, or PGA, canceled its championship at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. Across the pond, the R&A, golf’s Scotland-based governing body, dropped Trump’s property as a potential host for its championship. These were pretty big blows for the owner of a golf-centered real estate empire.

Play

At the time, Trump owned 17 golf courses around the world, with some of them reportedly charging six figures just to be initiated as members. While some of the price tag there came from people trying to gain access to the president, in January 2021, gaining access to Trump wasn’t exactly a hot ticket.

But right as Trump’s golf empire was losing its biggest draws, an entirely new league filled the void: LIV Golf. When it launched in 2021, its slogan was “Golf, but louder.” And while the PGA and R&A were cutting ties with Trump, LIV Golf was making deals.