Why Trump’s threat to jail Jan. 6 committee members is a very bad idea

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 11 episode of “Morning Joe.”

During an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” President-elect Donald Trump said some members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack should be imprisoned. “Everybody on that committee … for what they did, yeah, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told Welker.

Trump’s plan to jail his political enemies once he returns to the White House is incredibly short-sighted. It’s a move that would not only be bad for the country and Congress, but also bad for Trump himself — for three reasons:

So, how does it end for Trump if he tries to put Cheney or Thompson in jail for simply doing their job? We may soon find out.

The first is that it would get in the way of any hope Trump had of passing legislation. The margin in the House is incredibly tight and the president-elect will likely need the help of Democrats to get his policies through the chamber. Trump has said time and again that he wants to get a deal with Democrats on immigration. If he tries sending former or sitting members of Congress to prison, I doubt Democrats will want to work with Trump on his legislative priorities.