Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Reality makes a mockery of Donald Trump’s ‘peacemaker’ ambitions June 18, 2025 / 04:36

Escalating tensions fuel questions about Trump’s endgame in the Middle East

The very real issue at hand goes far beyond the president’s escalating rhetoric.

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Latest Post