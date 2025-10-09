Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to first phase of deal October 9, 2025 / 11:06

Israel approves first phase of peace deal to end war with Hamas in Gaza

The agreement could potentially clear the way for an end to the devastating war.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post