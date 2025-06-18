Why Tucker Carlson was so effective in roasting Ted Cruz

Talk show host Tucker Carlson skewered Sen. Ted Cruz, R.-Texas, in what could be considered a minute-and-a-half version of the meme “The worst person you know just made a great point.”
In a segment of his show released Tuesday, Carlson bombarded Cruz with questions related to his support for regime change in Iran as the U.S. supports Israel’s war on Iran. And Carlson was effective — despite being motivated by right-wing isolationist ideas rather than progressive anti-war sentiment.
“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” Carlson asks at the start of the clip.
“I don’t know the population,” Cruz replies.
“At all?” Carlson asks.
“No, I don’t know the population,” Cruz says.
“You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” Carlson presses.
After Carlson tells Cruz that Iran has about 90 million people, he asks, “How could you not know that?”
Cruz retorts that he doesn’t “sit around memorizing population tables.”
Carlson insists it’s relevant because Cruz is calling for the overthrow of the government. He then quizzes Cruz about the ethnic makeup of Iran, and eventually Cruz erupts in exasperation, saying, “This is cute,” and defending himself by saying, “OK, I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran.”
Some might say Carlson pounced on Cruz with gotcha questions. But it is important to know basic demographic facts about a state one is calling for subverting through brutal bombardment and potentially other kinds of attacks.