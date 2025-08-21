Opinion

Trump THREATENS more tariffs as he strong-arms tech leaders August 10, 2025 / 07:07

‘Socialism’: Trump faces right-wing attacks over Intel proposal

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson called the equity stake plan “terrible” and said it was “actual socialism happening by a Republican administration.”

Aug. 21, 2025, 3:55 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

