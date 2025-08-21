‘Socialism’: Trump faces right-wing attacks over Intel proposal

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that the Trump administration is seeking a 10% stake in Intel, in a deal that would turn the U.S. government into one of the chip-manufacturing giant’s largest stakeholders.

“We should get an equity stake for our money,” Lutnick told CNBC, referring to grants awarded to Intel under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. “So we’ll deliver the money, which was already committed under the Biden administration. We’ll get equity in return for it.”

The administration’s proposal was met with immediate criticism, with some on the right accusing the Republican-run White House of abandoning its values. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson called the plan “terrible” and said it was “actual socialism happening by a Republican administration.”