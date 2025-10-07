Trump administration takes stake in Canadian mining company Trilogy Metals

Under Barack Obama’s administration, the mere act of offering loans or other incentives to certain businesses frequently garnered outcry and anti-socialist condemnations from conservatives who said they were angry about the government unfairly choosing “winners and losers.” Now, one could argue Trump’s taking a page out of Fidel Castro’s book as his administration seeks to grow its portfolio of businesses under partial government influence. And indeed, many people —including some members of the president’s own party — have noted that the ownership stake his administration has taken is a “paradigm shift towards socialism,” in the words of conservative commentator Erick Erickson.

Americans would do well to keep this blatant socialism in mind the next time they hear conservatives trying to scare voters with stories of socialists intent on destroying the U.S. with things like government-funded grocery stores or free bus rides for local residents.