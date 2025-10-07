Trump administration takes stake in Canadian mining company Trilogy Metals

The Trump administration is planning to become a shareholder in yet another company, continuing a trend that finds the Republican president embracing a socialist economic model, nationalizing otherwise independent businesses despite his party’s longstanding opposition to federal interference with “free enterprise.”
The White House recently announced plans to take a 10% stake in Canadian mining company Trilogy Metals. Forbes reported that the deal — and the surge in stock price that followed — produced a windfall for billionaire Trump donor John Paulson, who has a considerable stake in the company. The deal is a prime example of the kind of crony capitalism that such government investment can invite.
As stock news website Benzinga noted, the Trilogy Metals announcement brings the total number of companies in which the Trump administration has taken stake to five: Intel, mining company MP Materials, mining company Lithium Americas, and a “golden share” of U.S. Steel that grants the government veto power over many of the company’s decisions.