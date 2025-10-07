Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump tightens grip on corporate America August 12, 2025 / 09:04

Trump administration takes stake in Canadian mining company Trilogy Metals

Despite accusations of socialism by his own party, the White House’s stake in private companies exposes Trump’s free market hypocrisy.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post