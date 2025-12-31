Opinion

Chicago mayor blasts ‘authoritarian’ Trump after SCOTUS blocks National Guard deployment

“There is at least another branch of government that recognizes that the overreach by the president is a real threat to our democracy,” Brandon Johnson told MS NOW.

Mayor Johnson ‘grateful’ as Supreme Court blocks Trump’s Chicago deployment  December 30, 2025 / 07:27
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.