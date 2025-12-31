Chicago mayor blasts ‘authoritarian’ Trump after SCOTUS blocks National Guard deployment

As National Guard troops touch down in New Orleans ahead of the city’s New Year’s celebrations, the Supreme Court has rebuffed President Donald Trump’s plans to send federal forces into another Democratic stronghold: Chicago. The order could put the administration’s troop deployment in other cities across the country into jeopardy.
On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on MS NOW’s “The Last Word” to commend the court’s decision and told guest host Ali Velshi that his priority was defending the people of his city against Trump’s authoritarian overreach.
“This president has certainly worked outside of the confines of the Constitution. And I’ve maintained that position — and, you know, thankfully, the Supreme Court sees it our way,” Johnson said. “And what we’ve said from the very beginning, if this president was actually sincere about addressing violence in the city of Chicago and cities across America, he would work with mayors like myself to do the things that actually work.”
He added that the ruling was not just “a benefit for the people of Chicago, but it’s really a win for cities across America.”
Johnson said the Supreme Court’s decision helps ensure “that our Constitution is not being eroded by an authoritarian, quite frankly, that has demonstrated that he’s more committed to instituting terror than he is providing comfort for working people across this country.”