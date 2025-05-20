Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump announces creation of ‘commission on religious liberty’ at prayer breakfast February 6, 2025 / 01:57

Trump’s new Religious Liberty Commission is poised to attack separation of church and state

The president has assembled advisory teams of religious zealots known for blurring the line between politics and religion.

May. 20, 2025, 3:34 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post