‘People are starting to feel betrayed’: Gov. Beshear slams Trump’s crushing impact on rural America May 11, 2025 / 11:47

Crying racism, Trump seizes federal money meant to expand rural internet access

Plus, House Republicans give Big Tech a massive gift, Elon Musk’s Grok goes X-rated and Sen. Josh Hawley takes aim at Meta.

May. 13, 2025, 4:59 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

