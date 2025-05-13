Opinion

MLB legend Pete Rose dies at age 83 September 30, 2024 / 00:32

MLB commissioner makes Pete Rose eligible for Hall of Fame in move supported by Trump

Trump spoke to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about Rose recently and has publicly supported the late player’s reinstatement.

May. 13, 2025, 4:54 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

