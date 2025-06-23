Opinion

Removing LGBTQ suicide hotline tells ‘our youth that their lives do not matter’: Trevor Project CEO June 20, 2025 / 03:29

HHS agency threatens funding for California sex ed program over ‘gender ideology’

The administration’s anti-trans bigotry is driving a new threat to withhold funding from California over one of its sex ed programs.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

