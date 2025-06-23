How Democrats undermined their own arguments about Trump’s war powers

Since President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to attack three of Iran’s nuclear sites, congressional Democrats have glommed on to one talking point — the president has violated the Constitution by taking the country to war.
Trump’s Iran attack is “unauthorized & unconstitutional,” said the No. 2 Democrat in the House, Rep. Katherine Clark. On the Senate side, Maryland’s Chris van Hollen argued Trump’s actions “are a clear violation of our Constitution — ignoring the requirement that only the Congress has the authority to declare war.”
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went further, posting Saturday evening that “Trump has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations .. and it is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”
Democrats have a point, but these arguments would be far more potent if Democratic presidents hadn’t repeatedly acted the same way. For decades now, presidents of both parties have been unilaterally taking the country to war.
In February 2024, for instance, President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to hit Houthi rebels in Yemen who were attacking international shipping in the Red Sea. At the time, many Democrats did complain about Biden’s usurping of congressional authority, from liberal House members such as California Rep. Ro Khanna and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal to Senate Democrats, including Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.
However, these complaints didn’t amount to much. Congress failed to pass an Authorization for the Use of Military Force supporting the attacks, in part because Democrats were fearful of embarrassing Biden in the midst of a re-election campaign. When Trump took office in January, he ramped up U.S. military actions, again without any legislative input from Congress.
At the heart of this dispute lies a fundamental and unresolved constitutional debate — which branch of government is responsible for initiating military action?
Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution says “The Congress shall have Power…To declare War.” In 1973, Congress cited that section in passing the War Powers Resolution (WPR), which was intended to rein in the president’s authority to wage war. The WPR allows U.S. presidents to initiate military action without congressional approval, but also requires them to report to Congress within 48 hours and terminate the action within 90 days, unless congressional authorization is obtained.
Since the WPR was passed, however, no U.S. president has recognized its validity. Instead, they’ve argued that Article II of the Constitution grants them legal permission to use the military without approval from Congress.
Again, this is a bipartisan phenomenon. Indeed, few presidents more blatantly disregarded congressional prerogatives on the use of force than a Democrat — Barack Obama. In 2011, when he ordered the military to attack Libyan government forces, he not only didn’t get authorization from Congress, but he also absurdly claimed that the reporting requirement of the congressional War Powers Resolution didn’t apply, because the U.S. was not engaged in active “hostilities.” He made this laughable claim even though U.S. forces were bombing targets, firing missiles into the country and even coordinating with forward air controllers on the ground. Even Obama’s own office of legal counsel dissented from the president’s view.
Later, Obama would expand the mission in Libya from preventing a humanitarian catastrophe to actively working to overthrow the government of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, but he still never obtained congressional authorization.
Yet, as a candidate for president in 2007 — while Obama was still a senator — he claimed, “The president does not have power under the Constitution to unilaterally authorize a military attack in a situation that does not involve stopping an actual or imminent threat to the nation.”