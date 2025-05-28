Opinion

Tom Homan speaks while standing outside
White House border czar Tom Homan at the White House on May 5, 2025.Evan Vucci / AP file

Tom Homan’s financial ties to private prison locking up immigrants raise questions

New disclosure forms revealed by The Washington Post show Trump's border czar was paid thousands of dollars by a company making money from deportations before he joined the administration.

May. 28, 2025, 5:09 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

