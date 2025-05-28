Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump backs off EU tariffs: ‘TACO trade’ aka ‘Trump always chickens out’ May 27, 2025 / 10:08

‘Trump always chickens out’: U.S. delays E.U. tariffs, reinforcing ‘TACO’ trade theory

In Trump's trade war, one thing has remained constant: When he makes a tariff announcement, markets tank, and when he scales tariffs back, markets soar.

May. 28, 2025, 4:57 PM EDT

By

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle is host of “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC and senior business analyst for NBC News.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post