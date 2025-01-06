Trump’s threats to end birthright citizenship could return the U.S. to its darkest days

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 5 episode of “Velshi.”

In the fall of 1870, in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Wong Kim Ark was born in a bedroom above his father’s grocery store. Wong was one of only 518 American-born Chinese people in the country at the time of his birth, according to the 1870 census.

His parents had moved to San Francisco, commonly referred to by Chinese immigrants as “Gold Mountain,” to seek work. After spending some time in the city following Wong’s birth, the family packed up and moved back to China.

Wong spent four months detained on a steamship in San Francisco Bay, just miles from his birthplace, while the U.S. government insisted he was not a citizen.

While no documentation shows us explicitly why they left, there is some important context worth noting: In 1877, San Francisco’s Chinatown was the site of a riot, where a mob of white men killed Chinese people, destroyed businesses and torched buildings. A few years later, the U.S. Congress enacted the Chinese Exclusion Act, barring Chinese laborers from entering the country. Wong spent his childhood going back and forth between the United States and China. In 1895, when Wong was in his 20s, he attempted to return to San Francisco but was denied re-entry to the U.S. via the Chinese Exclusion Act. He spent four months detained on a steamship in San Francisco Bay, just miles from his birthplace, while the U.S. government insisted he was not a citizen.

Again, Wong was born in 1870, two years after the passage of the 14th Amendment. That made him a U.S. citizen by birthright. The 14th Amendment reads, in part:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Wong was, quite straightforwardly, a U.S. citizen under the law, so he took his denial of citizenship to court in San Francisco. The government argued that Wong — who was born in the U.S. to parents who were Chinese citizens — was “subject to the jurisdiction” of another country, China.

Play