Trump’s Jan. 6 tactics gave foreign copycats a blueprint to undermine democracy

Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election seems to have inspired a number of illiberal leaders overseas.
Apart from hurting confidence in elections and diminishing the United States’ stature on the global stage, the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, appears to have encouraged foreign copycats over the last four years.
The effects could be seen almost immediately.
Just a month after Trump directed his supporters to try to halt certification of his election loss — saying “we can’t let that happen” — the pro-Trump Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador and self-described “world’s coolest dictator,” staged a similar event when he led an armed group of military members to the country’s parliament building, where they surrounded members of El Salvador’s Congress and pressured them to authorize his violent anti-crime agenda. The event has drawn comparisons to Jan. 6 and led to Bukele becoming a darling of America’s right-wing in the years to follow.