Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘We must make America pray again’: Trump hawks $60 Bible amid cash crunch March 27, 2024 / 07:18

A Trump-backed Bible seems a suspicious fit for Oklahoma’s narrow school text criteria

The superintendent wants Bibles in classrooms but outlined requirements that disqualify thousands in the market. But Trump’s “God bless the USA” Bible is somehow tailor-made.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post