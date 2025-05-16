Opinion

Trump talks big deals in the Middle East with prices set to rise in the U.S. May 15, 2025 / 09:34

Trump’s AI deals in the Middle East have security experts sweating

The administration’s plan for a massive sale of semiconductors to the Middle East and a data center in Abu Dhabi raise national security concerns.

May. 16, 2025, 5:21 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

