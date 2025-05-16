Trump’s AI deals in the Middle East have security experts sweating

Donald Trump brought a host of new national security issues with him when he returned from his trip to the Middle East.

His plan to accept a $400 million jet as a gift from the Qatari government to use as his presidential plane has already been denounced by lawmakers — not just because it’s ripe for corruption, but also because ensuring it isn’t rigged with any kind of malicious devices would be such a massive undertaking as to make security officials’ heads spin.

Now, concerns are cropping up around the president’s deals on artificial intelligence with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and their implications for American security.

As Bloomberg reports:

The Trump team has worked out agreements for parties in Saudi Arabia to acquire tens of thousands of semiconductors from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., while shipments to the United Arab Emirates could top a million accelerators — mostly for projects involving or owned by US companies. Such chips are used to develop and train models that can mimic human intelligence, and they’re the most coveted technology of the AI age.

Bloomberg reports that although the Saudi and UAE agreements “include high-level language barring Chinese firms from accessing those chips,” some officials in the Trump administration are trying to slow the completion of the deals out of concern that “too many details are still unresolved and the deals shouldn’t be announced without legally binding provisions.”

Those officials are not alone.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the reported semiconductor deal, citing security concerns. And the Republican-launched House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party also raised concerns about Trump’s massive sale of chips to the Middle East and his broader AI agreements in the region, like his plan to partner with the United Arab Emirates on building the world’s largest data center outside the U.S., in Abu Dhabi.

“Reports of new U.S. chip deals with Gulf nations—without a new chip rule in place—present a vulnerability for the CCP to exploit,” began the committee’s thread on X, before going on to mention the data center deal.

🧵Reports of new U.S. chip deals with Gulf nations—without a new chip rule in place—present a vulnerability for the CCP to exploit.



The CCP is actively working to indirectly access our most advanced technology. Without a formal AI diffusion rule, deals like this risk creating… — Select Committee on China (@ChinaSelect) May 13, 2025