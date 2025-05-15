Opinion

George Washington saw Trump’s plane gift from Qatar coming 250 years ago

The Founders knew a throne when they saw one — and that's how they'd see Qatar's $400 million "gift" to President Trump.

‘Not a gift, it’s pure, unshameful corruption’: Ex-Dem lawmaker on Trump accepting Qatari jet May 14, 2025 / 06:11
By  Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe is a presidential historian and a senior fellow at New America and the New York Times bestselling author of "Young Jack: John F. Kennedy, 1917-1957" (2025), "You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" (2020) and "Alice+Freda Forever: A Murder in Memphis" (2014).