Pregnant woman declared brain dead is being kept alive due to Georgia’s heartbeat law May 15, 2025 / 02:11

Georgia hospital keeps brain-dead pregnant woman alive due to abortion ban

“Every day that goes by, it’s more cost, more trauma, more questions,” Adriana Smith's mother told a local NBC News affiliate.

May. 16, 2025, 4:54 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

