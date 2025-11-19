It’s nearly impossible for normal Americans to sue the government. Not so for U.S. senators

Leo Feler watched in horror as a group of masked federal immigration agents tried to break the lock on the gate surrounding his Chicago home, then jumped over the spiked fence to chase three Latinos doing construction work on his home. Two of the workers, bloodied in their encounter with the agents, ran into Feler’s home: one through the front door, another through a window after climbing onto a second-story balcony. A third worker ran into the garage.
But Feler wasn’t home when it happened; he saw it all play out on the security cameras placed around his property.
Shouting over the security camera to the immigration agents, Feler told them they had no permission to be on his property and demanded that they produce a warrant. Feler says they never did. In the end, the two workers who ran into his home went to the hospital for their injuries while the third man was arrested in the garage and recently ordered released by a federal judge. Feler says the agents caused $25,000 in damages to his property, including to construction materials.
“If you watch the videos of this, it looks like they’re going after Osama bin Laden,” Feler told MS NOW. “It does not look like they’re going after a construction worker who was eating his lunch.”
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, who refused to be named on the record, said the agency complies with the Fourth Amendment, but that there are “certain exceptions to the warrant requirement that apply based on probable cause,” like “hot pursuit, where officers are actively pursuing a fleeing suspect.”
More than three weeks later, Feler, an economist in Chicago, is looking for a legal avenue, saying the federal immigration agents violated his Fourth Amendment rights when they trespassed on his property without a warrant. But U.S. citizens, including those who’ve been arrested and detained by federal immigration agents in the Trump administration’s dragnets across the country — or suffered collateral damage in the process, as Feler claims happened to him — have no effective, direct legal path to sue the government or individual federal agents.
“If this was anyone else, I would be able to sue them for their actions,” he said. “But because they are government officials, I can’t sue them in their personal capacities.”
But tucked into the bill signed by President Donald Trump last week that ended the shutdown is a provision that provides a fast-tracked legal pathway to sue the federal government for at least $500,000 in damages if federal law enforcement fails to tell you that your phone records are being searched.
But only if you’re a U.S. senator.
“Equal protection under the law means this applies to all of us, not just those of us who are senators and have that privilege,” Feler said. “Who bears responsibility for this?”
Under current civil rights code, American citizens can sue local and state officials for constitutional rights violations but suing an individual federal officer is nearly impossible, providing no direct line of accountability like the statute just established for senators. And suing the federal government is a long process, often ending with dismissal in court due to the many immunities afforded under the law to federal officials.
Eight Republican senators could immediately benefit from the new law if they choose to sue the government for seizing their phone records during the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The information seized included call history and recipients of lawmakers’ calls — but not the content.
In October, Senate Republicans revealed investigators had obtained the phone record data of those eight senators and one House member. Despite the DOJ seizing the records through a subpoena, the senators can now sue for at least $500,000 — retroactively.
“It is frankly perverse,” according to Alexander Reinert, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York City, adding that senators “retroactively turned what was lawful conduct into unlawful conduct” in order to “line their own pockets.”
MS NOW asked all eight senators who stand to benefit from the new provision if they support giving American citizens the same right to sue. Only three of the eight responded; none answered the question.
A spokesperson for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska said he “does not plan on suing and is supportive of the House bill to repeal the provision.” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said in a statement that “the Senate provision is a bad idea.”
But at least two senators — Sen Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., — have publicly voiced support for the provision, with Graham telling reporters that he plans to sue the government for at least more than $1 million, adding that he wants to “make it so painful, no one ever does this again.”
The House is expected to pass a repeal of the senators-only right to sue. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has defended the provision, casting some doubt that the Senate will ever hold a vote on the issue.
George Retes Jr., an Army veteran who was arrested during a raid in July and detained for days by immigration agents, called the new legal power for senators “a giant slap in the face to every single person.”
When driving to his security job at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California, Retes Jr. realized it was being raided by federal immigration agents. Protestors and agents were blocking his way to work and rather than let him through in his car, agents moved to arrest him. Retes Jr. says he repeatedly told the federal agents he is an American citizen, but as tear-gas deployed by the agents filled his car, an officer smashed his window, pepper-sprayed him and then dragged him out of his vehicle.
Retes Jr. recounts a harrowing and violent encounter, saying he “was basically like a ragdoll” — not resisting, but pleading with the agents that he couldn’t breathe. Now, Retes Jr. wants his day in court.
The father of two can’t square how Republican senators have made it easier for themselves to directly sue the government, but not for average citizens like him.
“What’s the reason behind not including every single person and excluding everyone else besides yourselves?” Retes Jr. said.
DHS claimed in a public statement that Retes “became violent” and “blocked their route.” But Retes Jr. was never charged after three nights in detention. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem falsely claimed last month that no U.S. citizens have been arrested or detained.
After publication of this story, the unnamed DHS spokesperson said, “the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing [Retes’s] case, along with dozens of others, for potential federal charges related to the execution of the federal search warrant in Camarillo.”
For American citizens, the road to filing a lawsuit against the government — and getting compensation — is long, circuitous and often, results in a dead end. It starts with a Standard Form 95, where claimants explain what happened to them at the hands of the federal government.