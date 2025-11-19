Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

It’s nearly impossible for normal Americans to sue the government. Not so for U.S. senators

The House is likely to repeal the controversial provision. But Senate action is unclear.

Josh Hawley.
Josh Hawley.2025 Getty Images
By  Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW. Previously, she covered the White House and national politics for PBS NewsHour and Politico. 