Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Ruhle rips Trump’s plan for taxpayers to reimburse oil firms for Venezuela investment

The MS NOW host said the president was “dangling the carrot of big reimbursements” to get U.S. oil companies to buy into his proposal.

Trump tells NBC reimbursements possible for oil giants that invest in Venezuela January 5, 2026 / 08:53
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.