‘They’re losing votes’: GOP attacks on Harris & Walz hit new levels August 14, 2024 / 05:05

House Oversight Chair James Comer opens investigation into Tim Walz

As the Trump campaign struggles to find an effective point of attack against the Democratic ticket, Republicans have seized on the governor’s history with China as a cause for suspicion.

Aug. 17, 2024, 12:27 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

