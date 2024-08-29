Opinion

‘Voter intimidation’: Latino civil rights org demands DOJ investigate Texas raids August 27, 2024 / 06:52

Gov. Greg Abbott’s brag about a mass voter purge in Texas is not what it seems

Abbott touted it as part of his efforts to prevent voter fraud, an already illegal and exceedingly rare occurrence that Republicans have pounced on in their anti-immigration attacks.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

