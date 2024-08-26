Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

EXCLUSIVE: New report aims to protect election certification from Trump subversion strategy August 13, 2024 / 11:00

The problem(s) with Paxton’s new election investigations in Texas

Last week, Ken Paxton, Texas’ scandal-plagued attorney general, launched two election-related investigations. They're controversial for different reasons.

Aug. 26, 2024, 10:40 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post