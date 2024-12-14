Texas’ lawsuit against a N.Y. doctor signals a new front in the fight over abortion access

Texas’ attorney general is taking his anti-abortion crusade beyond state borders. In what may be the first lawsuit of its kind, Texas AG Ken Paxton’s office is suing a New York physician for prescribing abortion pills to a Texas resident through telemedicine.

Filed Thursday, the lawsuit argues that the doctor, Margaret Daley Carpenter, prescribed mifepristone and misoprostol to a 20-year-old Texan woman via telemedicine in May, in violation of Texas state law. The patient subsequently experienced “hemorrhage or severe bleeding” after ingesting the medication and was taken to the hospital, the lawsuit says. At the hospital, her partner learned that she had been pregnant and “suspected” that the woman had “done something to contribute to the miscarriage or abortion” of the fetus, according to the complaint. Her partner then found the medications allegedly prescribed by Carpenter at home.

The AG’s office is asking a judge to impose a temporary injunction to bar Carpenter, who it says does not have a license to practice medicine in Texas, from prescribing abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents. It also requested a civil penalty of $100,000 for each violation.