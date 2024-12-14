Opinion

Where are the mysterious drones coming from? ‘Genuine fear’ in New Jersey communities December 13, 2024 / 06:15

Mysterious drone sightings are causing alarm. Trump says ‘shoot them down.’

Drone sightings have been reported in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland for weeks, raising alarm among residents and lawmakers.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post