Mysterious drone sightings are causing alarm. Trump says ‘shoot them down.’

Weeks of drone sightings in several states on the East Coast have left residents in a panic and local lawmakers demanding answers from the federal government. On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump weighed in with some alternatives: The government should let the public in on what it knows about the drones, or simply “shoot them down.” It wasn’t clear whether Trump was suggesting that the government or ordinary civilians do the shooting.

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!”

Sightings of unidentified flying objects at night have been reported in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. According to NBC News, the sightings have been ongoing for nearly a month.

