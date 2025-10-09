Grand jury indicts New York Attorney General Letitia James

A Virginia grand jury on Thursday indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on bank fraud charges following intense pressure from President Donald Trump to bring the case.
Trump had demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute James. Last Saturday, the president called James “scum” in a Truth Social post and said she should be removed from her job. He also railed against “her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others.”
James was charged with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, according to the indictment.
“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” said U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, the president’s newly installed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia who also secured an indictment of former FBI Director James Comey two weeks ago.
Comey pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.
Halligan was Trump’s hand-picked choice to replace Erik Siebert, the previous head of the office who resigned after the president threatened to fire him for resisting pressure to charge both Comey and James.
A former White House aide and lawyer to Trump, Halligan last month took the unusual step of presenting evidence against Comey by herself after several assistant U.S. attorneys who reported to her declined to participate. It was Halligan’s first time ever prosecuting a case.
And on Thursday, she presented the evidence against James alone after a senior supervisor in her office indicated to colleagues that she she did not see probable cause to seek an indictment against the New York attorney general.
Like the Comey indictment, the one against James was signed solely by Halligan. Comey’s attorneys indicated they would challenge the indictment based on Halligan’s status as an interim U.S. attorney.