Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Congress must stand up for farmers and against Trump’s tariffs

Trump is reportedly considering giving money to farmers that will help them offset the damage his policies have caused.

Soybean farmer shares struggles amid Trump’s tariffs: ‘Everybody is scared to death’ October 1, 2025 / 06:48
By  Jon Tester

Jon Tester

Former Sen. Jon Tester represented Montana from 2007 to 2025 in the United States Senate. A Democrat and lifelong farmer, Tester is also currently a MSNBC political analyst.