‘It was too late’: Texas RV park owner devastated after she was unable to rescue nearby family

In the early hours of Friday, Lorena Guillen and her husband were frantically knocking on the doors of dozens of RVs parked at their campsite in Kerrville, Texas, urging those inside to evacuate as water from the nearby Guadalupe River flooded the property.

Guillen, owner of Blue Oaks RV Park, described the devastating scene to MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera on Monday morning. “It’s surreal, to be honest with you,” she said. “It’s so hard for people to understand the devastation that we have suffered.”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 80 people have died across six counties in the state in the floods.

According to Guillen, the rain woke her up at 2:30 a.m. Friday, and she drove from her home to the nearby campsite to check the state of the river. “I drove all the way down to the edge of the river,” she said. “And I looked down and there was nothing. The waters looked fine.” Guillen said she called the sheriff’s department, but “they had no information at that point,” so she returned home.