This little-known official may be the biggest beneficiary of Trump’s Venezuela attack

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 5 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that I think I know the name of the person who is arguably the biggest beneficiary of Donald Trump’s inexplicable war in Venezuela.

There’s a good case to be made that the single biggest winner in this whole situation is a person named Karen Budd-Falen, the No. 3 official at the Interior Department, the same agency she served in during Trump’s first term.

Her family owns a ranch in Nevada. Nearby, a company wanted to build a huge lithium mine. But it turns out lithium mines take a ton of water. So in 2018, Budd-Falen’s husband sold the water rights from their ranch to the mining company for $3.5 million.

But that Trump Interior Department official is not the only contender in the cui bono sweepstakes.

The only catch of that agreement was that the full deal could only go ahead if the mine was approved by the Interior Department.

In 2019, Budd-Falen met with executives from that mining company in the cafeteria of the Interior Department. The mine later got approved — and on a fast track, so it could skip the pesky environmental reviews and all the rest. Budd-Falen’s family was paid millions.

That brings us to 2025. Right before Christmas, High Country News and the veteran reporters at Public Domain on Substack published a scoop about this top-ranking official with Trump’s Interior Department and what really does appear to be the simplest possible explanation of what corruption looks like. If there were a public-corruption children’s picture book, it would be this kind of story.

Budd-Falen’s story hit these smaller publications before the holidays. Then, last weekend, The New York Times jumped on it, adding its own reporting, and the story blew up. “The Trump Administration Approved a Big Lithium Mine. A Top Official’s Husband Profited,” the Times headline read.

According to Budd-Falen’s husband, the meeting in Washington at the Interior Department cafeteria was purely a social occasion. He told the Times that the meeting had nothing to do with his wife’s agency doing something that would make millions of dollars for her family. The mining company said the same and claimed it did not meet with Budd-Falen in her “formal capacity.” It was so fun! How can it be a bad thing?!

That story was prepped for Saturday. This little-known Interior Department official was about to be very famous — like, at least as famous as Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, who MS NOW reported was recorded on tape taking $50,000 in cash stuffed into a Cava bag from undercover FBI agents who were working a bribery case.

So if you had to name the one person who benefited the most from the insane breaking news that the U.S. military had just invaded Venezuela and taken its president, I think Budd-Falen might be a good nominee.

You would also have to consider Ghislaine Maxwell and everyone else who has a stake in the more than 5 million additional documents that the Justice Department has yet to release from the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files, even though they were required by law to have released everything by Dec. 19.

DOJ did release some things that day, then a little more in the following days. On Dec. 23, they released a prosecutor’s email that stated, in part:

For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case.

They released that shortly before Christmas, and they haven’t released anything since, except word that there are literally millions of additional documents they say they will eventually sort through.