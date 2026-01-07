Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow calls out the real reason Trump invaded Venezuela January 6, 2026 / 12:20

This little-known official may be the biggest beneficiary of Trump’s Venezuela attack

Could the U.S. military operation be the president’s “Wag the Dog” moment?

By  Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Latest Post