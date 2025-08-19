Opinion

TX Dem who stayed in state Capitol overnight after refusing law enforcement escort speaks out August 19, 2025 / 04:26

Texas Democrat spends night on House floor, alleges ‘illegal confinement’

“It’s just wrong to require grown people to get a permission slip to roam about freely, so I resisted,” Rep. Nicole Collier told MSNBC’s Ali Vitali.

Aug. 19, 2025, 5:31 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

