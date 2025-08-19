New Netflix series breaks down the toxic disaster that was ‘The Biggest Loser’

When it debuted in 2003, “The Biggest Loser” might have seemed like a great idea for a TV show. By then, America had become increasingly obese. The contrast between a media obsessed with thinness and the reality of what American adults weighed was incredibly stark. The premise of the hit show was simple: Contestants with obesity, divided into teams and assisted by full-time coaches and a medical doctor, competed to lose the highest percentage of body weight within 30 weeks. Again, it might have seemed like a good idea — but it was not.
Yet for 17 seasons and well over a decade, “The Biggest Loser,” which originally aired on NBC, was a cultural phenomenon and a smash hit. At its peak, one premiere episode drew some 11.7 million viewers. The winner of any given season would leave Hollywood with their new body and their $250,000 cash prize and begin a media tour. And it wasn’t just a normal media tour; the winner didn’t simply perch on morning show couches sipping coffee or speak with entertainment reporters for a write-up. No, they would be asked to do things like stand inside of their old “fat jeans” and wave their hands in astonishment at the size, as the live studio audience gasped.
I do recall watching, although we didn’t tune in as a family like we did for, say, “American Idol” or “Survivor” or one of the other reality television shows that dominated the airwaves at the time. But “The Biggest Loser” was such a behemoth of a franchise that seemingly everyone knew about it.
That success, though, did not bequeath a legacy. Although cultural attitudes toward thinness and body positivity are changing every day — currently for the worse, I might add — the general sentiment toward “The Biggest Loser” is that it was exploitative at best and incredibly dangerous at worst.
That is what a three-part docuseries from Netflix that debuted this week explores. Called “Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser,” the series examines the show from the perspective of former contestants, former winners, former producers and one of the notorious coaches, Bob Harper. Harper’s counterpart, an always screaming Jillian Michaels, did not participate in the documentary.
It should go almost without saying that the weight loss methods used on “The Biggest Loser” — extreme exercise, calorie restriction and, controversially, caffeine pills — did not work. Many of the contestants and even some of the winners gained all or much of the weight back after departing the show. Ultimately, though, the conversation around “The Biggest Loser” is not a conversation about health and wellness, but one about the way we treat people with obesity or who are overweight in this country.
The premise of writer and social commentator Roxane Gay’s 2017 book “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body” kept playing like a loop in my mind while I watched “Fit for TV.” In it, Gay writes, “When you’re overweight, your body becomes a matter of public record in many respects. Your body is constantly and prominently on display. People project assumed narratives onto your body and are not at all interested in the truth of your body, whatever that truth might be.”
There is a moment in the middle of “Fit for TV” where a season seven contestant named Joelle Gwynn recalled being berated on a treadmill by Harper. From footage that aired in 2009, we watch Gwynn, in her large “Biggest Loser” gray T-shirt, her hair slicked back from sweat, struggle to finish a 30-second run on the treadmill. She slows down at 20 seconds and Harper, standing in front of her, screams a torrent of profanities. Gwynn, reflecting on the incident in the documentary, said, “When Bob starts berating me, I go out of body, that’s the only way — I literally kid you not, I went out of body. … I’ve never seen someone get abused like that. It was very, very, very, very embarrassing. … It brought me back to home. I’m there because I would get s— like that at home and eat. So, you cursing me out doesn’t help me.”