Man killed after opening fire at Border Patrol building in McAllen, Texas

A gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement agents after he opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, on Monday morning, authorities said.

Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. One of them was shot in the knee, according to the agency. All three were transported to a hospital.

The shooter “opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex” in McAllen, according to the DHS. “Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.”

During a news conference Monday morning, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said authorities had “tentatively” identified the shooter as Ryan Louis Mosqueda of Michigan and that he was “approximately” 27 years old. He said the shooter arrived on the scene in a “Michigan-tagged” vehicle.