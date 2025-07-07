Speaker Mike Johnson’s July 4 gift to Trump reflected the president’s growing power

Over the course of several months, Donald Trump expressed less public interest in the contents of the Republican Party’s domestic policy megabill and more interest in the date on which the bill reached his desk: He wanted to sign the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act on the 4th of July. It was, by all appearances, the one thing the post-policy president cared about most.

And while that reflected a rather child-like approach to federal policymaking, GOP leaders in the House and Senate, most notably Speaker Mike Johnson, did as they were instructed and rushed the radical legislation through Capitol Hill — just to ensure that Trump could put on a little ego-satisfying show at the White House on Independence Day.

The signing ceremony was largely unremarkable, though Roll Call noted the one part of the event loaded with unacknowledged symbolic significance: “Johnson presented Trump with the gavel he used Friday after announcing that the bill had passed the chamber. The president banged it several times on the table as the audience cheered.”

Trump signs into law an unpopular, regressive bill that will take health care away from tens of millions of Americans and cut food assistance, and redistribute those funds for tax cuts geared for the wealthy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-04T21:53:48.094Z

As metaphors go, this was a little on the nose: While House speakers have traditionally been among the more powerful officials in the nation’s capital, Johnson — his party’s fifth choice for speaker after House Republicans targeted Kevin McCarthy in 2023 — is unambiguously weak. The Louisiana congressman owes his tenure to Trump, takes direction from Trump and relies on Trump to persuade GOP members who don’t care what their ostensible leader urges them to do, so it seemed oddly appropriate for Johnson to literally hand the president his gavel on the South Lawn the day he and his caucus delivered Trump’s bill on Trump’s deadline.

If Johnson is, for all intents and purposes, the “Speaker in Name Only” — a label John Boehner earned a decade earlier under very different circumstances — then it stands to reason that he’d turn over the symbol of his power to the man who is really calling the shots in the chamber.

Stepping back, however, the problem is hardly limited to the House GOP leader. As was obvious throughout the process surrounding the party’s reconciliation package, Congress has largely abandoned its role as a separate, coequal branch of government, choosing instead to turn over too much of its authority to the White House.