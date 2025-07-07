Opinion

‘Complete garbage’: GOP uses gimmick to make Trump’s awful spending bill seem like it’s not so bad July 6, 2025 / 10:50

Speaker Mike Johnson’s July 4 gift to Trump reflected the president’s growing power

It seemed oddly appropriate for Johnson to literally hand the president his gavel on the day he and his caucus delivered Trump’s bill on Trump’s deadline.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

