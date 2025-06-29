Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Voters sound off at Dem Attorneys General hearing on Trump-Musk cuts March 20, 2025 / 06:00

‘It’s about people power.’ Three Democratic state AG’s talk about taking on Trump

Kwame Raoul of Illinois, Matthew Platkin of New Jersey and Keith Ellison of Minnesota spoke to Lisa Rubin about their attempts to rein in the president.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post