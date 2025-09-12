Legal analyst on new Epstein-Maxwell emails: ‘Expect more of these things to come out’

A new report is raising fresh questions about the credibility of Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. On Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that it had obtained more than 18,000 emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account, including hundreds between Maxwell and the disgraced former financier.

The emails, which have not been independently obtained or verified by MSNBC or NBC News, appear to undermine Maxwell’s repeated attempts to distance herself from Epstein during her two-day interview with Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s deputy attorney general, in July.

MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin joined “The Weeknight” on Thursday to discuss the new report. According to Rubin, concerns over Maxwell’s credibility aren’t new. “If you listen to victims and their lawyers, if you listen to prosecutors, Ghislaine Maxwell’s credibility has long been in doubt,” she pointed out.

However, she said these concerns have a renewed importance in light of Blanche’s interview and ongoing questions over whether the administration could grant Maxwell a pardon.