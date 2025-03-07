Opinion

‘Rapid unscheduled disassembly’: Another Musk SpaceX rocket explodes, interrupting air traffic March 7, 2025 / 02:55

Jasmine Crockett mocks Musk’s DEI attacks after his latest SpaceX launch failure

For the second time in as many months, a launch led by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, ended with an explosion that sent debris flying.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post