Job growth falls short of expectations in the early months of 2025

Expectations heading into this week showed projections of about 170,000 new jobs having been added in the United States in February. As it turns out, according to the new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the total fell a little short of expectations. NBC News reported:

The United States added 151,000 jobs in February as employers in a range of industries continued making hires, while the federal government slashed its workforce by 10,000. The fresh employment data reported Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics missed expectations for 170,000 new roles, but last month’s job gains exceeded the revised 125,000 posted in January.

The nation’s unemployment rate also inched a little higher, climbing from 4% to 4.1%.

After some amazing jobs reports in the closing months of 2024, the tallies from January and February might seem a bit of a letdown, but all things considered, the latest data isn’t bad. And any time the nation’s unemployment rate is around 4%, it’s tough to complain.